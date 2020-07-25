New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 324 new COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident at The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 607.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 324 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 18,788 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 93 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 9 new cases in Chaves County
- 5 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 12 new cases in Curry County
- 64 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 4 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 28 new cases in Lea County
- 4 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 28 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Quay County
- 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 10 new cases in Sandoval County
- 10 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 9 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 4.47% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 148 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 7,268 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.