New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 324 new COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

93 new cases in Bernalillo County

9 new cases in Chaves County

5 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

12 new cases in Curry County

64 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

28 new cases in Lea County

4 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

28 new cases in McKinley County

5 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

10 new cases in Sandoval County

10 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

9 new cases in Santa Fe County

3 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Taos County

8 new cases in Valencia County

3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

10 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.47% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 148 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 7,268 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.