New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 569 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
- A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hosptialized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Life Senior Retirement & Assisted Living Facility in Portales.
- A female in her 90s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Life Senior Retirement & Assisted Living Facility in Portales.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,425.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 569 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 213,793 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 193 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 3 new cases in Catron County
- 21 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Colfax County
- 14 new cases in Curry County
- 2 new cases in De Baca County
- 54 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 55 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 32 new cases in Lea County
- 5 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 4 new cases in Luna County
- 12 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 12 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Quay County
- 6 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 31 new cases in Sandoval County
- 22 new cases in San Juan County
- 8 new cases in San Miguel County
- 30 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 4 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 26 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 216 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 197,316 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH