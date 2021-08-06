New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 569 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.

A male in his 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hosptialized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Life Senior Retirement & Assisted Living Facility in Portales.

A female in her 90s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Life Senior Retirement & Assisted Living Facility in Portales.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,425.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 569 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 213,793 cases.