New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 638 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.

A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences.

A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,007.

New Mexico has reported a total of 195,478 cases.