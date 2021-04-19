New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 638 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County.
- A female in her 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Sierra County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Sierra Health Care Center in Truth or Consequences.
- A male in his 70s from Torrance County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,007.
New Mexico has reported a total of 195,478 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 199 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 29 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Colfax County
- 12 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 81 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 19 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 14 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 10 new cases in McKinley County
- 16 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 49 new cases in Sandoval County
- 85 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 26 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 9 new cases in Socorro County
- 4 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 30 new cases in Valencia County
The state reports that 113 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 176,762 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.