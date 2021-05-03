New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 685 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.
- A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,073.
New Mexico has reported a total of 198,372cases.
The latest cases include:
- 228 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 14 new cases in Chaves County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 7 new cases in Curry County
- 54 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 16 new cases in Eddy County
- 5 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 4 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 8 new cases in Luna County
- 7 new cases in McKinley County
- 43 new cases in Otero County
- 7 new cases in Quay County
- 9 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 27 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 40 new cases in Sandoval County
- 119 new cases in San Juan County
- 4 new cases in San Miguel County
- 30 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 37 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County
The state reports that 132 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 183,656 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.