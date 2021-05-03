New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 685 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Colfax County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Raton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Raton.

A male in his 50s from Lea County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,073.

New Mexico has reported a total of 198,372cases.