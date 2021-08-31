New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Goodlife Senior Living in Portales.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,518.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 827 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 232,614 cases.