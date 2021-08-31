New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 827 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Skies Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Roosevelt County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Goodlife Senior Living in Portales.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,518.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 827 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 232,614 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 179 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 45 new cases in Chaves County
- 6 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 37 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 43 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 42 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 125 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 7 new cases in Luna County
- 29 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 10 new cases in Otero County
- 8 new cases in Quay County
- 12 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 34 new cases in Sandoval County
- 48 new cases in San Juan County
- 81 new cases in San Miguel County
- 35 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 5 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Socorro County
- 16 new cases in Taos County
- 8 new cases in Torrance County
- 31 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 406 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 202,502 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.