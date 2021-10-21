New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 267,909 cases.

The latest cases include:

283 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

45 new cases in Chaves County

15 new cases in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

9 new cases in Curry County

98 new cases in Doña Ana County

27 new cases in Eddy County

34 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

21 new cases in Lea County

46 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

24 new cases in Luna County

57 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Mora County

54 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

55 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

62 new cases in Sandoval County

169 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

37 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

6 new cases in Taos County

9 new cases in Torrance County

49 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

As of Thursday, there are 379 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

There are 237,421 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.