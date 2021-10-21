New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases

Seven deaths:
- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Harding County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from San Miguel County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,973.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 1,132 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 267,909 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 283 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Catron County
- 45 new cases in Chaves County
- 15 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 9 new cases in Curry County
- 98 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 27 new cases in Eddy County
- 34 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Hidalgo County
- 21 new cases in Lea County
- 46 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 24 new cases in Luna County
- 57 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 54 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 55 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 62 new cases in Sandoval County
- 169 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in San Miguel County
- 37 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 6 new cases in Taos County
- 9 new cases in Torrance County
- 49 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Lea County Correctional Facility
As of Thursday, there are 379 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 237,421 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.