New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 134 additional cases of COVID-19

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A third male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 351.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 134 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,624 cases.