New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 134 additional cases of COVID-19

- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A third male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 351.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 134 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,624 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in CibolaCounty
- 11 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 58 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 1 new case in Roosevelt County
- 8 new cases in Sandoval County
- 23 new cases in San Juan County
- 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
The state reports that 189 people are hospitalized, and 2,835 have recovered.