New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 134 additional cases of COVID-19

Justine Lopez
Updated: May 30, 2020 04:32 PM
Created: May 30, 2020 04:23 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Saturday.

The following deaths include:

  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A third male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had no underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 351.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 134 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported at total of 7,624 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in CibolaCounty
  • 11 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 58 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 23 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 7 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 189 people are hospitalized, and 2,835 have recovered. 


