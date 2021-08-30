New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 2,286 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,512.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,286 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 231,785 cases.