New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 2,286 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,512.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,286 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 231,785 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 551 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 150 new cases in Chaves County
- 11 new cases in Cibola County
- 18 new cases in Colfax County
- 137 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 215 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 198 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 4 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 7 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 160 new cases in Lea County
- 41 new cases in Lincoln County
- 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 29 new cases in Luna County
- 31 new cases in McKinley County
- 3 new cases in Mora County
- 96 new cases in Otero County
- 11 new cases in Quay County
- 36 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 31 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 86 new cases in Sandoval County
- 137 new cases in San Juan County
- 77 new cases in San Miguel County
- 73 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 6 new cases in Sierra County
- 24 new cases in Socorro County
- 33 new cases in Taos County
- 20 new cases in Torrance County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 73 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 7 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County
- 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 394 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 202,111 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.