New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of The Rio at Las Estancias facility in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,923.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 238 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 190,716 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 73 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 7 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 1 new case in Colfax County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 36 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 4 new cases in Eddy County
- 8 new cases in Grant County
- 1 new case in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 6 new cases in Luna County
- 6 new cases in McKinley County
- 15 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 13 new cases in Sandoval County
- 22 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in San Miguel County
- 20 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Socorro County
- 6 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
NMDOH has not yet released Friday's test positivity rate. KOB 4 will update this story as soon as it becomes available.
The state reports that 124 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 173,068 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.