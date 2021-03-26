New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

73 new cases in Bernalillo County

7 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

4 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

4 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

2 new cases in Lea County

3 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

6 new cases in McKinley County

15 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

13 new cases in Sandoval County

22 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

20 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

6 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

NMDOH has not yet released Friday's test positivity rate. KOB 4 will update this story as soon as it becomes available.

The state reports that 124 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 173,068 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.