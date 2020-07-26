New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 614.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 266 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 19,042 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 91 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 7 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 22 new cases in Curry County
- 26 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 4 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 18 new cases in Lea County
- 8 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 14 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 15 new cases in Sandoval County
- 4 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 15 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 3 new cases in Socorro County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 12 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 144 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, there are 7,349 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.