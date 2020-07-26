New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 30s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 614.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 266 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 19,042 cases.