New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: July 26, 2020 04:31 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Sunday.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 30s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 
  • A female in her 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions. 
  • A male in his 30s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions. 
  • A female in her 80s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. 

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 614.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 266 new cases of COVID-19. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 19,042 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 91 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 7 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 22 new cases in Curry County
  • 26 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 4 new cases in Eddy County
  • 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 18 new cases in Lea County
  • 8 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Luna County
  • 14 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 15 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 4 new cases in San Juan County
  • 2 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 15 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Sierra County
  • 3 new cases in Socorro County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 2 new cases in Union County
  • 12 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 144 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, there are 7,349 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases
30,000 New Mexicans could be impacted by new SNAP benefit rule
30,000 New Mexicans could be impacted by new SNAP benefit rule
Troubled New Mexico sheriff’s office to get ‘superhero’ tool
Troubled New Mexico sheriff’s office to get ‘superhero’ tool
APD chief talks about recent protests, union survey
APD chief talks about recent protests, union survey
APD: Shooting in SE Albuquerque leaves one man dead
APD: Shooting in SE Albuquerque leaves one man dead
Advertisement


2nd lawsuit filed by NMRA aims to reveal state's decision-making for closing indoor dining
2nd lawsuit filed by NMRA aims to reveal state's decision-making for closing indoor dining
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 266 additional COVID-19 cases
Troubled New Mexico sheriff’s office to get ‘superhero’ tool
Troubled New Mexico sheriff’s office to get ‘superhero’ tool
Civil rights group rebuffs member, supports Ethnic Studies
FILE - In this March 28, 2012, file photo, then-LULAC New Mexico state director Ralph Arellanes speaks at a rally in Albuquerque, N.M., calling for a federal probe of the Albuquerque Police Department following a number of officer-involved shootings. Arellanes, now the executive director of New Mexico LULAC, called the University of New Mexico, on Monday, July 20, 2020, to end its support for Chicano and Native American Studies because he's upset the state is taking down monuments connected to Spanish conquistadors. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras, File)
Carlsbad woman sentenced for jail escape after son’s funeral
Carlsbad woman sentenced for jail escape after son’s funeral