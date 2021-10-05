New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 540 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,830.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 540 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 256,115 cases.

The latest cases include:

154 new cases in Bernalillo County

2 new cases in Catron County

32 new cases in Chaves County

7 new cases in Cibola County

4 new cases in Colfax County

7 new cases in Curry County

1 new case in De Baca County

20 new cases in Doña Ana County

14 new cases in Eddy County

7 new cases in Grant County

6 new cases in Guadalupe County

6 new cases in Harding County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

29 new cases in Lea County

5 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

34 new cases in McKinley County

20 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

8 new cases in Rio Arriba County

7 new cases in Roosevelt County

33 new cases in Sandoval County

45 new cases in San Juan County

6 new cases in San Miguel County

31 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

17 new cases in Taos County

6 new cases in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

23 new cases in Valencia County

5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 352 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, there are 227,476 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.