New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 540 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 05, 2021 03:38 PM
Created: October 05, 2021 02:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.
The latest deaths include:
Six recent deaths:
One* death >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,830.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 540 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 256,115 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 352 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there are 227,476 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
