New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 540 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 05, 2021 03:38 PM
Created: October 05, 2021 02:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 7 additional COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday.

The latest deaths include:

Six recent deaths:

  • A male in his 30s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 50s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 40s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Sandoval County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the The Suites at Rio Vista facility in Rio Rancho.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death >30 days:

  • A female in her 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,830.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 540 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 256,115 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 154 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 32 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 7 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 20 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 14 new cases in Eddy County
  • 7 new cases in Grant County
  • 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 6 new cases in Harding County
  • 1 new case in Hidalgo County
  • 29 new cases in Lea County
  • 5 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 34 new cases in McKinley County
  • 20 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 7 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 33 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 45 new cases in San Juan County
  • 6 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 31 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 17 new cases in Taos County
  • 6 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 23 new cases in Valencia County
  • 5 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 352 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Tuesday, there are 227,476 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


