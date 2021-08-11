New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 713 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 713 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 11, 2021 03:41 PM
Created: August 11, 2021 12:37 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported seven additional COVID-19-related deaths Wednesday.

The latest deaths include:

Four recent deaths:

  • A female in her 100s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 40s from Dona Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 90s from Dona Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

Three* deaths >30 days:

  • A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Dona Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,437.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 713 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 216,494 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 175 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Catron County
  • 53 new cases in Chaves County
  • 2 new cases in Cibola County
  • 7 new cases in Colfax County
  • 21 new cases in Curry County
  • 7 new cases in De Baca County
  • 51 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 67 new cases in Eddy County
  • 5 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 5 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 80 new cases in Lea County
  • 10 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 6 new cases in Luna County
  • 27 new cases in McKinley County
  • 17 new cases in Otero County
  • 8 new cases in Quay County
  • 16 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 12 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 41 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 39 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 18 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 20 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 258 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Wednesday, there are 197,868 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH


