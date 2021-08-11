New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 713 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Dona Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Guadalupe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,437.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 713 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Wednesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 216,494 cases.

The latest cases include:

175 new cases in Bernalillo County

3 new cases in Catron County

53 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

7 new cases in Colfax County

21 new cases in Curry County

7 new cases in De Baca County

51 new cases in Doña Ana County

67 new cases in Eddy County

5 new cases in Grant County

1 new case in Guadalupe County

5 new cases in Hidalgo County

80 new cases in Lea County

10 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in Los Alamos County

6 new cases in Luna County

27 new cases in McKinley County

17 new cases in Otero County

8 new cases in Quay County

16 new cases in Rio Arriba County

12 new cases in Roosevelt County

41 new cases in Sandoval County

39 new cases in San Juan County

7 new cases in San Miguel County

18 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Torrance County

20 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

The state reported that 258 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, there are 197,868 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH