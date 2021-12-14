New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 788 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Clovis facility.
- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise - Desert Willow facility in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was a resident of the Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo.
- A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,491.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 788 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 332,975 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 263 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 13 new cases in Chaves County
- 6 new cases in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Colfax County
- 18 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 104 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 30 new cases in Eddy County
- 2 new cases in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 1 new case in Harding County
- 42 new cases in Lea County
- 7 new cases in Lincoln County
- 5 new cases in Luna County
- 18 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Mora County
- 27 new cases in Otero County
- 9 new cases in Quay County
- 8 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 3 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 61 new cases in Sandoval County
- 34 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in San Miguel County
- 15 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 14 new cases in Socorro County
- 22 new cases in Taos County
- 6 new cases in Torrance County
- 10 new cases in Union County
- 46 new cases in Valencia County
- 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
As of Tuesday, there are 666 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are 284,484 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.