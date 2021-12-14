New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 788 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque.

A female in her 80s from Curry County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the BeeHive Homes Clovis facility.

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Village at Northrise - Desert Willow facility in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Otero County. The individual was a resident of the Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo.

A male in his 50s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 5,491.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 788 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico has reported a total of 332,975 cases.