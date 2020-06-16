New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 88 new COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of Beehive Homes in Farmington.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 447.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 88 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 9,933 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 27 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 1 new case in Cibola County
- 6 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 1 new case in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 5 new cases in Lea County
- 3 new cases in Luna County
- 13 new cases in McKinley County
- 9 new cases in Sandoval County
- 6 new cases in San Juan County
- 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 156 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 4,217 have recovered.