New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 88 new COVID-19 cases

A male in his 80s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of Beehive Homes in Farmington.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 447.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 88 new cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 9,933 cases.