New Mexico reports 8 more deaths, 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Created: May 02, 2020 04:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 8 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 220 additional positive cases on Saturday. The state death toll is now 139 and the state total of positive COVID-19 cases is 3,732.
The latest deaths include:
The latest cases include:
The NMDOH previously reported numbers that included one duplicate case from McKinley County. The error has been corrected in Saturday's numbers.
The state said 168 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 812 have recovered.
