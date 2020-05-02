New Mexico reports 8 more deaths, 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 8 more deaths, 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 8 more deaths, 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Created: May 02, 2020 04:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-  The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 8 additional COVID-19-related deaths and 220 additional positive cases on Saturday. The state death toll is now 139 and the state total of positive COVID-19 cases is 3,732.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A male in his 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of Uptown Genesis in Albuquerque.
  • A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying medical conditions and was a resident of La Vida Llena in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a patient at Central Desert Behavioral Health in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. 
  • A female in her 80s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A female in her 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was a resident of Cedar Ridge Inn in Farmington.

The latest cases include: 

  • 53 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Curry County
  • 6 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 2 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Luna County
  • 53 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 14 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 73 new cases in San Juan County
  • 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 2 new cases in Valencia County

The NMDOH previously reported numbers that included one duplicate case from McKinley County. The error has been corrected in Saturday's numbers.

To see the number of positive cases in each county, click here.

The state said 168 people are hospitalized due to the virus, and 812 have recovered.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Lockdown announcement surprises Gallup business owners
Lockdown announcement surprises Gallup business owners
Chaves County woman who recovered from COVID-19 said she felt like she couldn't breathe
Chaves County woman who recovered from COVID-19 said she felt like she couldn't breathe
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces lockdown of Gallup
Gov. Lujan Grisham announces lockdown of Gallup
Police: 3 men from Colorado, New Mexico in fatal shooting
Police: 3 men from Colorado, New Mexico in fatal shooting
New Mexico workers told no jobless benefits if called back
New Mexico workers told no jobless benefits if called back
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 8 more deaths, 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 8 more deaths, 220 additional positive COVID-19 cases
Lockdown announcement surprises Gallup business owners
Lockdown announcement surprises Gallup business owners
Police: 3 men from Colorado, New Mexico in fatal shooting
Police: 3 men from Colorado, New Mexico in fatal shooting
Road Runner Food Bank asks for donations as more people seek help
Road Runner Food Bank asks for donations as more people seek help
Nurse from Espanola making a difference in New York City during COVID-19 crisis
Nurse from Espanola making a difference in New York City during COVID-19 crisis