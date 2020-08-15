New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 146 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

9 new cases in Chaves County

2 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

17 new cases in Doña Ana County

12 new cases in Eddy County

14 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Luna County

17 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

3 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

6 new cases in Sandoval County

9 new cases in San Juan County

2 new cases in San Miguel County

5 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Sierra County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Torrance County

6 new cases in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 113 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 10,391 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.