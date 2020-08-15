New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 146 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 70s from Cibola County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Good Samaritan Society facility in Grants.
- A male in his 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 30s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Rio Arriba County. The individual had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 701.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 146 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 23,302 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 9 new cases in Chaves County
- 2 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 17 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 12 new cases in Eddy County
- 14 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Luna County
- 17 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 3 new cases in Quay County
- 4 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 6 new cases in Sandoval County
- 9 new cases in San Juan County
- 2 new cases in San Miguel County
- 5 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 1 new case in Taos County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 6 new cases in Valencia County
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.3% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 113 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 10,391 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.