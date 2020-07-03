New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases

- A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Jim Wood Home in Hatch.
- A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.
- A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 511.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 257 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 12,776 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 55 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 5 new cases in Chaves County
- 7 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Curry County
- 40 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 8 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 5 new cases in Lea County
- 1 new case in Lincoln County
- 11 new cases in Luna County
- 42 new cases in McKinley County
- 7 new cases in Otero County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 6 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 12 new cases in Sandoval County
- 23 new cases in San Juan County
- 7 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 3 new cases in Taos County
- 4 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
- 11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
The state reports that 130 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19, and 5,802 have recovered.