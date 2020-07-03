New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 257 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 90s from Doña Ana County. The individual was a resident of the Jim Wood Home in Hatch.

A male in his 40s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 50s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.

A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and was being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility.

A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 511.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 257 new cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, New Mexico reported a total of 12,776 cases.