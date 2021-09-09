New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 578 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Catron County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 70s from Lincoln County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A female in her 50s from Mora County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Roosevelt County.

A female in her 70s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,585.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 578 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 239,006 cases.