New Mexico reports 8 new deaths, 914 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 40s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County.

A female in her 50s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 80s from Grant County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 70s from Lea County.

A female in her 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,552.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 914 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 235,390 cases.