New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 149 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Created: May 24, 2020 04:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths and 149 additional positive cases Sunday, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 6,943. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in New Mexico is now 317.
The latest deaths include:
The latest cases include:
State officials said 213 people are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 2,464 cases have been designated as recovered.
