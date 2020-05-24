New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 149 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 149 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 149 additional COVID-19 cases

Justine Lopez
Created: May 24, 2020 04:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported nine more COVID-19-related deaths and 149 additional positive cases Sunday, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 6,943. The total number of COVID-19-related deaths in New Mexico is now 317.

The latest deaths include:

Advertisement
  • A male in his 60s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A second female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup. 
  • A third female in her 80s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
  • A male in his 90s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Little Sisters of the Poor facility in Gallup.
  • A male in his 50s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The latest cases include:

  • 12 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 3 new cases in Chaves County
  • 7 new cases in Cibola County
  • 17 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 1 new case in Eddy County
  • 64 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 1 new case in Roosevelt County
  • 9 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 23 new cases in San Juan County
  • 3 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Taos County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 3 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

State officials said 213 people are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19 and 2,464 cases have been designated as recovered.

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico official: Mass gatherings may be out for a year
New Mexico official: Mass gatherings may be out for a year
Rio Rancho woman nicknamed ‘Miracle Lady’ after surviving horrific electrocution accident
Rio Rancho woman nicknamed ‘Miracle Lady’ after surviving horrific electrocution accident
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19
New Mexico reports 6 new deaths, 175 additional cases of COVID-19
Businesses hurting after COVID-19 closes popular Memorial Day destination, Elephant Butte
Businesses hurting after COVID-19 closes popular Memorial Day destination, Elephant Butte
COVID-19 impacts Memorial Day shopping
COVID-19 impacts Memorial Day shopping
Advertisement


New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 149 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 149 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque's oldest church resumes in person services
Albuquerque's oldest church resumes in person services
COVID-19 impacts Memorial Day shopping
COVID-19 impacts Memorial Day shopping
New Mexico official: Mass gatherings may be out for a year
New Mexico official: Mass gatherings may be out for a year
Dem super PAC pushes 'weak' GOP US House primary candidate
Dem super PAC pushes 'weak' GOP US House primary candidate