New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of the Princeton Place facility in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
- A female in her 90s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.
- A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 60s from Lea County.
- A female in her 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 70s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 651.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 210 new cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, New Mexico reported a total of 20,796 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 68 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 15 new cases in Chaves County
- 3 new cases in Cibola County
- 8 new cases in Curry County
- 11 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 5 new cases in Eddy County
- 1 new case in Grant County
- 3 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 21 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Lincoln County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 11 new cases in McKinley County
- 1 new case in Otero County
- 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 14 new cases in Sandoval County
- 5 new cases in San Juan County
- 15 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Sierra County
- 2 new cases in Taos County
- 2 new cases in Union County
- 3 new cases in Valencia County
- 13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.
The state reports that 134 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Saturday, there are 8,286 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.