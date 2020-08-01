New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 210 additional COVID-19 cases

The latest cases include:

68 new cases in Bernalillo County

15 new cases in Chaves County

3 new cases in Cibola County

8 new cases in Curry County

11 new cases in Doña Ana County

5 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

3 new cases in Hidalgo County

21 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Roosevelt County

14 new cases in Sandoval County

5 new cases in San Juan County

15 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

2 new cases in Taos County

2 new cases in Union County

3 new cases in Valencia County

13 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.6% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Saturday's report from the state.

The state reports that 134 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Saturday, there are 8,286 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.