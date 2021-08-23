New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 2,201 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 2,201 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 2,201 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 23, 2021 03:55 PM
Created: August 23, 2021 02:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Monday.

The latest deaths include:

Eight recent deaths:

  • A male in his 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 20s from De Baca County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 70s from Eddy County.
  • A second female in her 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 90s from San Juan County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

One* death > 30 days:

  • A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,481.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,201 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 225,994 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 501 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 2 new cases in Catron County
  • 164 new cases in Chaves County
  • 8 new cases in Cibola County
  • 4 new cases in Colfax County
  • 114 new cases in Curry County
  • 1 new case in De Baca County
  • 163 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 179 new cases in Eddy County
  • 19 new cases in Grant County
  • 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 6 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 169 new cases in Lea County
  • 25 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 15 new cases in Luna County
  • 89 new cases in McKinley County
  • 5 new cases in Mora County
  • 80 new cases in Otero County
  • 17 new cases in Quay County
  • 38 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 30 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 126 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 129 new cases in San Juan County
  • 38 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 101 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Sierra County
  • 7 new cases in Socorro County
  • 36 new cases in Taos County
  • 15 new cases in Torrance County
  • 74 new cases in Valencia County
  • 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
  • 23 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 352 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 200,060 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Double homicide suspect faces arraignment Monday
Double homicide suspect faces arraignment Monday
4 Investigates: Seeds from China sent to New Mexicans
4 Investigates: Seeds from China sent to New Mexicans
Balloon Fiesta sets Guinness World Record
Balloon Fiesta sets Guinness World Record
APD provides update on hospitalized officers
APD provides update on hospitalized officers
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine