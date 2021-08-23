New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 2,201 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

- A female in her 70s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,481.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 2,201 additional COVID-19 cases over the three-day period. New Mexico has reported a total of 225,994 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 501 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 2 new cases in Catron County
- 164 new cases in Chaves County
- 8 new cases in Cibola County
- 4 new cases in Colfax County
- 114 new cases in Curry County
- 1 new case in De Baca County
- 163 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 179 new cases in Eddy County
- 19 new cases in Grant County
- 6 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 6 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 169 new cases in Lea County
- 25 new cases in Lincoln County
- 9 new cases in Los Alamos County
- 15 new cases in Luna County
- 89 new cases in McKinley County
- 5 new cases in Mora County
- 80 new cases in Otero County
- 17 new cases in Quay County
- 38 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 30 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 126 new cases in Sandoval County
- 129 new cases in San Juan County
- 38 new cases in San Miguel County
- 101 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 4 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 36 new cases in Taos County
- 15 new cases in Torrance County
- 74 new cases in Valencia County
- 3 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 23 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reports that 352 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 200,060 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.