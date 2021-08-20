New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 871 additional COVID-19 cases

A female in her 60s from Harding County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,472.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 871 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 223,796 cases.

The latest cases include:

169 new cases in Bernalillo County

1 new case in Catron County

69 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

12 new cases in Colfax County

43 new cases in Curry County

36 new cases in Doña Ana County

63 new cases in Eddy County

8 new cases in Grant County

16 new cases in Guadalupe County

4 new cases in Hidalgo County

114 new cases in Lea County

15 new cases in Lincoln County

3 new cases in Los Alamos County

4 new cases in Luna County

27 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Mora County

27 new cases in Otero County

12 new cases in Quay County

16 new cases in Rio Arriba County

23 new cases in Roosevelt County

55 new cases in Sandoval County

41 new cases in San Juan County

10 new cases in San Miguel County

27 new cases in Santa Fe County

4 new cases in Sierra County

9 new cases in Socorro County

5 new cases in Taos County

18 new cases in Torrance County

19 new cases in Valencia County

11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 385 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Friday, there are 199,401 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.