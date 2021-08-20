New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 871 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 871 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 20, 2021 03:43 PM
Created: August 20, 2021 02:50 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

The latest deaths include:

Eight recent deaths:

  • A female in her 60s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Chaves County. The individual had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 60s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A female in her 40s from Lea County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 60s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
  • A female in her 80s from Lea County. The individual was a resident of Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hobbs.
  • A male in his 70s from McKinley County. 

One* death >30 days:

  • A female in her 60s from Harding County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,472.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 871 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 223,796 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 169 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 69 new cases in Chaves County
  • 9 new cases in Cibola County
  • 12 new cases in Colfax County
  • 43 new cases in Curry County
  • 36 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 63 new cases in Eddy County
  • 8 new cases in Grant County
  • 16 new cases in Guadalupe County
  • 4 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 114 new cases in Lea County
  • 15 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 3 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 4 new cases in Luna County
  • 27 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 27 new cases in Otero County
  • 12 new cases in Quay County
  • 16 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 23 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 55 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 41 new cases in San Juan County
  • 10 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 27 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 4 new cases in Sierra County
  • 9 new cases in Socorro County
  • 5 new cases in Taos County
  • 18 new cases in Torrance County
  • 19 new cases in Valencia County
  • 11 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 385 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Friday, there are 199,401 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


