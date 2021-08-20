New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 871 additional COVID-19 cases

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 20, 2021 03:43 PM
Created: August 20, 2021 02:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported nine additional COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
The latest deaths include:
Eight recent deaths:
One* death >30 days:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,472.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 871 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 223,796 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
The state reported that 385 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 199,401 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
