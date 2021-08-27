New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 958 additional COVID-19 cases

A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.

A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 20s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,505.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 958 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 229,509 cases.