New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 958 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A second male in his 50s from Bernalillo County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A female in her 60s from Cibola County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized.
- A male in his 40s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 50s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 20s from Sandoval County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
- A male in his 40s from Valencia County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,505.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 958 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Friday, New Mexico has reported a total of 229,509 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 175 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 105 new cases in Chaves County
- 9 new cases in Cibola County
- 17 new cases in Colfax County
- 55 new cases in Curry County
- 3 new cases in De Baca County
- 74 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 84 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Grant County
- 2 new cases in Guadalupe County
- 2 new cases in Hidalgo County
- 79 new cases in Lea County
- 23 new cases in Lincoln County
- 1 new case in Los Alamos County
- 10 new cases in Luna County
- 31 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Mora County
- 24 new cases in Otero County
- 12 new cases in Quay County
- 10 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 10 new cases in Roosevelt County
- 34 new cases in Sandoval County
- 56 new cases in San Juan County
- 26 new cases in San Miguel County
- 41 new cases in Santa Fe County
- 2 new cases in Sierra County
- 7 new cases in Socorro County
- 10 new cases in Taos County
- 7 new cases in Torrance County
- 37 new cases in Valencia County
- 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Federal Prison Facility
- 6 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility
The state reported that 362 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Friday, there are 201,026 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.