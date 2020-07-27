New Mexico reports case of human bubonic plague

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting the state's first human plague case of 2020. Officials said a Santa Fe County man in his 60s has been diagnosed with bubonic plague.
“This is a reminder that even during a pandemic, other infectious diseases are out that that can still put your health at risk,” NMDOH Secretary Kathy Kunkel said. “All New Mexicans need to be aware of the risks for contracting diseases like plague and take the necessary precautions to avoid them.”
According to the health department, the man is recovering at a local hospital while officials investigate any ongoing risks to immediate family members, neighbors, and others in the surrounding community.
To prevent plague, the NMDOH issued the following recommendations:
Symptoms include the sudden onset of fever, chills, headache and weakness. Health officials said in most cases there is a painful swelling of the lymph node in the groin, armpit or neck area.
Plague symptoms in dogs and cats are fever, lethargy and loss of appetite. A dog in Santa Fe County was also diagnosed with the plague this year.
In New Mexico, there was one human plague case in 2019 and none in 2018.
With prompt diagnosis and antibiotic treatment, the fatality rate in people and pets can be greatly reduced.
Physicians who suspect plague should promptly report to NMDOH by calling (505) 827-0006.
