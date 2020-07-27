New Mexico reports case of human bubonic plague

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health is reporting the state's first human plague case of 2020. Officials said a Santa Fe County man in his 60s has been diagnosed with bubonic plague.

“This is a reminder that even during a pandemic, other infectious diseases are out that that can still put your health at risk,” NMDOH Secretary Kathy Kunkel said. “All New Mexicans need to be aware of the risks for contracting diseases like plague and take the necessary precautions to avoid them.”