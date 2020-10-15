New Mexico reports first flu case of 2020-2021 season | KOB 4
New Mexico reports first flu case of 2020-2021 season

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 15, 2020 12:37 PM
Created: October 15, 2020 12:32 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported the first confirmed flu case in the state Thursday, marking the beginning of the 2020-2021 flu season. 

The flu case, confirmed by the NMDOH Scientific Laboratory in Albuquerque, is a teenager living in southeast New Mexico.

“There is no better time to get your flu shot than now,” said NMDOH Acting Cabinet Secretary Billy Jimenez. “Flu-related illnesses make for busy times for medical professionals, especially in hospitals where ICU beds and ventilators are needed for the more severe flu cases – the same beds and equipment needed to treat severe cases of COVID-19.”

If you are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing), NMDOH recommends New Mexicans get both a flu and a COVID-19 test.

The state's Department of Health also recommends all New Mexicans 6 months and older get the annual flu shot, especially the following high-risk groups: 

  • Children younger than 5, but especially children younger than 2 years old
  • Pregnant women (all trimesters), and up to two weeks post-partum
  • People ages 65 years and older
  • People of any age with medical conditions like asthma, diabetes, lung or heart disease, and those who are immunocompromised
  • People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities
  • People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including healthcare personnel and caregivers of babies younger than six months
  • American Indians and Alaskan Natives
  • People who are morbidly obese

 For more information about the flu and how to get vaccinated, click here


