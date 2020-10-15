New Mexico reports first flu case of 2020-2021 season

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 15, 2020 12:37 PM
Created: October 15, 2020 12:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported the first confirmed flu case in the state Thursday, marking the beginning of the 2020-2021 flu season.
The flu case, confirmed by the NMDOH Scientific Laboratory in Albuquerque, is a teenager living in southeast New Mexico.
“There is no better time to get your flu shot than now,” said NMDOH Acting Cabinet Secretary Billy Jimenez. “Flu-related illnesses make for busy times for medical professionals, especially in hospitals where ICU beds and ventilators are needed for the more severe flu cases – the same beds and equipment needed to treat severe cases of COVID-19.”
If you are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing), NMDOH recommends New Mexicans get both a flu and a COVID-19 test.
The state's Department of Health also recommends all New Mexicans 6 months and older get the annual flu shot, especially the following high-risk groups:
For more information about the flu and how to get vaccinated, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company