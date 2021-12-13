New Mexico reports first identified Omicron case | KOB 4
New Mexico reports first identified Omicron case

Updated: December 13, 2021 02:41 PM
Created: December 13, 2021 02:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health announced its first identified case of the Omicron variant Monday.

State health officials said the case was identified on Sunday, Dec. 12. The woman who tested positive, a Bernalillo County resident, had recently traveled to a state with reported cases of Omicron.

According to the NMDOH, she was seen in a local emergency room and discharged "stable" to home.

The Omicron variant has been confirmed in at least 30 states and the District of Columbia.


