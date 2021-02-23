New Mexico reports more than 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 500,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Mexico, according to the state health department.
As of Monday, the state has reportedly fully vaccinated more than 8% of New Mexicans — and partially vaccinated more than 16.5%.
“New Mexicans can be proud: thanks to a first-in-the-nation registration system and a dedicated network of health care providers and volunteers across our state, we are vaccinating our population extraordinarily quickly,” New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins said. “We are doing so because we recognize the toll this virus has taken - more than half a million American lives, including more than 3,600 New Mexicans. We seek to move New Mexico beyond this pandemic as rapidly as possible.”
State health officials said frontline essential workers will be eligible for vaccination next.
New Mexico consistently ranks among the fastest states in the country for vaccine administration, according to the CDC.
