New Mexico reports no new deaths, 1,309 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

Updated: August 09, 2021 03:38 PM
Created: August 09, 2021 12:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Monday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 4,425.
New Mexico has reported a total of 215,098 cases.
The latest cases include:
The state reports that 190 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
As of Monday, there are 197,693 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.
