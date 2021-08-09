New Mexico reports no new deaths, 1,309 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period | KOB 4
New Mexico reports no new deaths, 1,309 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 09, 2021 03:38 PM
Created: August 09, 2021 12:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths in a report that combines the data from Saturday through Monday.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 4,425.  

New Mexico has reported a total of 215,098 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 339 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 1 new case in Catron County
  • 87 new cases in Chaves County
  • 5 new cases in Cibola County
  • 3 new cases in Colfax County
  • 52 new cases in Curry County
  • 64 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 131 new cases in Eddy County
  • 4 new cases in Grant County
  • 1 new case in Guadalupe County
  • 6 new cases in Hidalgo County
  • 111 new cases in Lea County
  • 30 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in Los Alamos County
  • 16 new cases in Luna County
  • 63 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Mora County
  • 59 new cases in Otero County
  • 18 new cases in Quay County
  • 15 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 21 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 63 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 77 new cases in San Juan County
  • 18 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 58 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Sierra County
  • 2 new cases in Socorro County
  • 18 new cases in Taos County
  • 5 new cases in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 31 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Torrance County Detention Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 190 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Monday, there are 197,693 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


