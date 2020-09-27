New Mexico reports no new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 870.
The state reported 159 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 28,844 cases.
The latest cases include:
KOB 4 determined there was a 2.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.
The state reports that 66 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Sunday, 16,301 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
