New Mexico reports no new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports no new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 27, 2020 04:32 PM
Created: September 27, 2020 04:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 870.

The state reported 159 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Sunday, New Mexico reported a total of 28,844 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 32 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 11 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 6 new cases in Colfax County
  • 3 new cases in Curry County
  • 20 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 29 new cases in Eddy County
  • 17 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 5 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 8 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 7 new cases in San Juan County
  • 11 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 2 new cases in Taos County
  • 3 new case in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 66 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, 16,301 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


