New Mexico reports no new deaths, 159 additional COVID-19 cases

32 new cases in Bernalillo County

11 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

6 new cases in Colfax County

3 new cases in Curry County

20 new cases in Doña Ana County

29 new cases in Eddy County

17 new cases in Lea County

1 new cases in Lincoln County

5 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

8 new cases in Sandoval County

7 new cases in San Juan County

11 new cases in Santa Fe County

2 new cases in Taos County

3 new case in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

KOB 4 determined there was a 2.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Sunday's report from the state.

The state reports that 66 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Sunday, 16,301 COVID-19 cases have been designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.