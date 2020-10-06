New Mexico reports no new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 894.
The state reported 316 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 30,947 cases.
The latest cases include:
To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.
KOB 4 determined there was a 4.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.
The state reports that 110 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.
As of Tuesday, there are 17,489 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
