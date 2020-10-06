New Mexico reports no new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports no new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports no new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Created: October 06, 2020 03:58 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported no new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 remains at 894.

The state reported 316 new additional COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, New Mexico reported a total of 30,947 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 138 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 12 new cases in Chaves County
  • 11 new cases in Curry County
  • 37 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 23 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 19 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 11 new cases in McKinley County
  • 1 new case in Otero County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 5 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 19 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in San Miguel County
  • 10 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 3 new cases in Torrance County
  • 14 new cases in Valencia County
  • 2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 110 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 17,489 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.


