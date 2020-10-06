New Mexico reports no new deaths, 316 additional COVID-19 cases

138 new cases in Bernalillo County

12 new cases in Chaves County

11 new cases in Curry County

37 new cases in Doña Ana County

23 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

19 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

2 new cases in Luna County

11 new cases in McKinley County

1 new case in Otero County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

5 new cases in Sandoval County

19 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in San Miguel County

10 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

3 new cases in Torrance County

14 new cases in Valencia County

2 new cases among individuals being held by federal agencies at the Otero County Processing Center

KOB 4 determined there was a 4.9% positivity result of the tests analyzed in Tuesday's report from the state.

The state reports that 110 people are currently being treated for COVID-19 in the hospital. The number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are hospitalized in New Mexico.

As of Tuesday, there are 17,489 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.