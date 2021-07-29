New Mexico reports one new death, 401 additional COVID-19 cases

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 401 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 210,085 cases.

The latest cases include:

96 new cases in Bernalillo County

23 new cases in Chaves County

1 new case in Cibola County

15 new cases in Curry County

25 new cases in Doña Ana County

45 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

30 new cases in Lea County

16 new cases in Lincoln County

1 new case in Los Alamos County

3 new cases in Luna County

13 new cases in McKinley County

10 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Quay County

5 new cases in Rio Arriba County

5 new cases in Roosevelt County

28 new cases in Sandoval County

51 new cases in San Juan County

5 new cases in San Miguel County

12 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Socorro County

4 new cases in Torrance County

9 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 140 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, there are 196,786 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.