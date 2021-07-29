New Mexico reports one new death, 401 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4

New Mexico reports one new death, 401 additional COVID-19 cases

New Mexico reports one new death, 401 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 29, 2021 03:47 PM
Created: July 29, 2021 01:20 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported one additional COVID-19-related death Thursday.

The latest deaths include:

One* death >30 days:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. 

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 4,408.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 401 additional COVID-19 cases. As of Thursday, New Mexico has reported a total of 210,085 cases.

The latest cases include:

  • 96 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 23 new cases in Chaves County
  • 1 new case in Cibola County
  • 15 new cases in Curry County
  • 25 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 45 new cases in Eddy County
  • 1 new case in Grant County
  • 30 new cases in Lea County
  • 16 new cases in Lincoln County
  • 1 new case in Los Alamos County
  • 3 new cases in Luna County
  • 13 new cases in McKinley County
  • 10 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Quay County
  • 5 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 5 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 28 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 51 new cases in San Juan County
  • 5 new cases in San Miguel County
  • 12 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Socorro County
  • 4 new cases in Torrance County
  • 9 new cases in Valencia County
  • 1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reported that 140 individuals are currently being hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. 

As of Thursday, there are 196,786 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the NMDOH.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

NMDOH echoes latest CDC guidance, encourages New Mexicans to mask up
NMDOH echoes latest CDC guidance, encourages New Mexicans to mask up
12 APS employees placed on paid leave pending Rep. Williams Stapleton corruption investigation
12 APS employees placed on paid leave pending Rep. Williams Stapleton corruption investigation
PED secretary steps down, governor appoints two new secretaries
PED secretary steps down, governor appoints two new secretaries
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
House majority leader under investigation for racketeering, money laundering
State employees will be required to either be fully vaccinated or get tested regularly
State employees will be required to either be fully vaccinated or get tested regularly