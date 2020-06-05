New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 331 additional COVID-19 cases | KOB 4
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 331 additional COVID-19 cases

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 05, 2020 04:16 PM
Created: June 05, 2020 04:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) reported 4 additional COVID-19-related deaths in the state on Friday.

The latest deaths include:

  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Genesis Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque. 
  • A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
  • A male in his 60s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.
  • A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.

In addition to the deaths, the state reported 331 new cases of COVID-19, a single-day high. As of Friday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,672 cases.

The latest cases include: 

  • 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 4 new cases in Cibola County
  • 5 new cases in Curry County
  • 28 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 2 new cases in Eddy County
  • 3 new cases in Lea County
  • 2 new cases in Luna County
  • 77 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
  • 2 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 52 new cases in San Juan County
  • 1 new case in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Torrance County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 1 new case in Valencia County
  • 116 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
  • 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

To see the number of positive cases in each county or by zip code, click here.

The state reports that 175 people are hospitalized, and 3,206 have recovered. 


