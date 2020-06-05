New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 331 additional COVID-19 cases

19 new cases in Bernalillo County

4 new cases in Cibola County

5 new cases in Curry County

28 new cases in Doña Ana County

2 new cases in Eddy County

3 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Luna County

77 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

2 new cases in Rio Arriba County

2 new cases in Sandoval County

52 new cases in San Juan County

1 new case in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Torrance County

1 new case in Union County

1 new case in Valencia County

116 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility

The state reports that 175 people are hospitalized, and 3,206 have recovered.