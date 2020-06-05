New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 331 additional COVID-19 cases

- A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Genesis Uptown Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque.
- A male in his 80s from McKinley County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Red Rocks Care Center in Gallup.
- A male in his 60s in Otero County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a New Mexico Corrections Department inmate at the Otero County Prison Facility.
- A male in his 60s from San Juan County. The individual had underlying conditions.
In addition to the deaths, the state reported 331 new cases of COVID-19, a single-day high. As of Friday, New Mexico reported at total of 8,672 cases.
The latest cases include:
- 19 new cases in Bernalillo County
- 4 new cases in Cibola County
- 5 new cases in Curry County
- 28 new cases in Doña Ana County
- 2 new cases in Eddy County
- 3 new cases in Lea County
- 2 new cases in Luna County
- 77 new cases in McKinley County
- 2 new cases in Otero County
- 2 new cases in Rio Arriba County
- 2 new cases in Sandoval County
- 52 new cases in San Juan County
- 1 new case in Santa Fe County
- 1 new case in Torrance County
- 1 new case in Union County
- 1 new case in Valencia County
- 116 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility
- 13 new cases among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility
The state reports that 175 people are hospitalized, and 3,206 have recovered.