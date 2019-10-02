New Mexico reports the first death of the flu season | KOB 4
New Mexico reports the first death of the flu season

Christina Rodriguez
October 02, 2019 10:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is reporting the first death of this year's flu season. Officials at the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) said that a 90-year-old patient from Bernalillo County has died from the flu.

There are now five confirmed cases of the flu in New Mexico, according to NMDOH. 

“Flu can be fatal if left untreated or if a person – at any age – has a weakened immune system,” said NMDOH Cabinet Secretary Kathy Kunkel. “Getting your flu vaccination every year is the single best way to protect you, your family, and our state’s most vulnerable residents, from infants to the elderly." 

The NMDOH recommends that everyone over six months of age should get a flu vaccine each flu season.

Starting later this month, NMDOH public health offices will also offer flu vaccines. For more information about the flu, click here

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: October 02, 2019 10:22 AM
Created: October 02, 2019 10:16 AM

