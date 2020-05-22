New Mexico reports year’s first human case of West Nile

Mosquito populations increase when temperatures are warm and standing water is accessible. Female mosquitoes can lay hundreds of eggs in a small amount of water, and officials say it takes only one bite from an infected mosquito to make a person sick.

The state has had West Nile cases every year since the virus was introduced to New Mexico in 2003. Last year, there were 40 cases in New Mexico, including four fatal cases. In 2018, there were seven confirmed cases, with one reported death.

There are no medications to treat or vaccines to prevent a West Nile infection. Older adults and those with health issues are at highest risk of becoming seriously ill or dying when they become infected, according to the Health Department.

Horses also can get sick with West Nile virus.