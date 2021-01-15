New Mexico requires orientation as part of guardian reforms | KOB 4

New Mexico requires orientation as part of guardian reforms

The Associated Press
Created: January 15, 2021 07:05 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will now require that proposed guardians and conservators participate in an orientation program before being appointed by a judge to make decisions for people who are incapacitated.

The New Mexico Supreme Court issued an order Thursday approving the new rule. It will apply to cases filed on or after Feb. 1.

A committee involved with reforming the state's adult guardianship system developed a series of videos that cover topics from filing grievances to identifying and reporting abuse.

Justice Shannon Bacon said the videos will ensure that people serving in theses roles understand their duties and responsibilities under the law.


