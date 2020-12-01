New Mexico residents endure long wait for virus results

The Associated Press
Created: December 01, 2020 12:45 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials say residents in New Mexico have encountered longer lines for COVID-19 testing and are waiting several days or weeks for results as confirmed coronavirus cases surge throughout the state.
State Health Department spokeswoman Marisa Maez says the waits are happening because more daily cases mean more testing. That puts more strain on laboratories and increases delays involving results.
Some public health restrictions will be eased Wednesday, and officials in some New Mexico cities are opting to reopen senior centers, libraries and other facilities at reduced capacities. Rio Rancho, Roswell and Farmington are among them.
