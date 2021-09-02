New Mexico Restaurant Association launches "Hungry for Success" campaign

Colton Shone
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico Restaurant Association is launching a new campaign geared toward helping jobseekers find open positions near them.
The NMRA announced on Wednesday the "Hungry for Success" campaign aimed connecting potential workers with hospitality industry employers. The campaign launched a website in partnership with the Department of Workforce Solutions that features resources all in one place for jobseekers.
"It essentially creates a single location where New Mexicans, job-seekers and businesses alike, can access all of the information they need on vacant positions, the minimum qualifications and skills, the salary associated with those positions, where they're located geographically and the training programs that would help them get jobs in those positions," Workforce Solutions Secretary Ricky Serna stated.
The NMRA also has resources for businesses struggling to find workers. Information for jobseekers and employers can be found on their website.
