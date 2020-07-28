New Mexico restaurant in sign flap gets permit suspended | KOB 4
New Mexico restaurant in sign flap gets permit suspended

The Associated Press
Updated: July 28, 2020 08:39 AM
Created: July 28, 2020 08:32 AM

KIRTLAND, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico restaurant that sparked anger for erecting a sign that blamed China for the pandemic has had its food service permit suspended.

The Farmington Daily Times reports the New Mexico Environment Department suspended the food service permit last week for the Country Family Restaurant after accusing the Kirtland, New Mexico, restaurant of violating statewide health orders.

That order prohibits indoor dining and requires workers to wear masks.

Country Family Restaurant owner Steve Jackson told The Daily Times the state has not shown any proof that indoor dining increases the spread of COVID-19.

In March, Jackson generated anger for posting a sign blaming China for the coronavirus.

“CLOSED you can thank CHINA!!!” the sign read outside the Country Family Restaurant.

“I stuck up that little-bitty sign that explained my thoughts about the communist Chinese government and the way they treat their people,” Jackson said.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

