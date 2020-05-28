New Mexico restaurants prepare to reopen for dine-in customers

Baca said there is still a lot of work that will need to be done before she can reopen.

"There'll be a lot cleaning now, and we hope our customers will be patient," she said.

Baca is working out what she will do about salt and pepper shakers, and whether she will create disposable menus and rearrange the seating inside.

But she still intends to open up her patio over the weekend. Starting next week, she plans to open up for dine-in.