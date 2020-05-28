New Mexico restaurants prepare to reopen for dine-in customers

Ryan Laughlin
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Following an announcement by the governor, restaurants are preparing to reopen for dine-in.
The owner of Monica's El Portal in Old Town said she is working toward a reopening.
Monica Baca said Thursday's announcement that allows restaurants to accept dine-in customers will save her business.
"We had heard August is what we had heard. And I thought, 'oh my God' but August we will definitely be closed here," Baca said. "But I was overwhelmed."
Baca said there is still a lot of work that will need to be done before she can reopen.
"There'll be a lot cleaning now, and we hope our customers will be patient," she said.
Baca is working out what she will do about salt and pepper shakers, and whether she will create disposable menus and rearrange the seating inside.
But she still intends to open up her patio over the weekend. Starting next week, she plans to open up for dine-in.
