New Mexico reviewing CDC mask guidance before potential changes to public health order

Tommy Lopez
Updated: May 13, 2021 06:10 PM
Created: May 13, 2021 04:02 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health is reviewing the Center for Disease Control's new mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.
The CDC said Thursday people fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors or in most indoor settings.
A spokesperson for the governor said adjustments to the state's public health order are expected after "a thorough evaluation of the new information."
Until the state releases new guidance, people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, are still required to wear a face covering indoors.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company