New Mexico reviewing CDC mask guidance before potential changes to public health order | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

New Mexico reviewing CDC mask guidance before potential changes to public health order

Tommy Lopez
Updated: May 13, 2021 06:10 PM
Created: May 13, 2021 04:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Department of Health is reviewing the Center for Disease Control's new mask guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

The CDC said Thursday people fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask outdoors or in most indoor settings.

A spokesperson for the governor said adjustments to the state's public health order are expected after "a thorough evaluation of the new information."

Until the state releases new guidance, people, vaccinated and unvaccinated, are still required to wear a face covering indoors.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD arrests 16-year-old for murder of his mother
APD arrests 16-year-old for murder of his mother
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 202 additional COVID-19 cases
'Great day for America': Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
President Joe Biden walks with Vice President Kamala Harris after speaking on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
NMDOH: 50% of eligible New Mexicans fully vaccinated
NMDOH: 50% of eligible New Mexicans fully vaccinated
Police: 3 people found dead in car at Albuquerque hospital
Police: 3 people found dead in car at Albuquerque hospital