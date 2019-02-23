New Mexico riders become Cowboys for Trump

Griffin said he’s been collecting donations via GoFundMe and documenting the group’s journey on Facebook.

"We haven't known what to expect from one day to the next,” he said.

Last week, Cowboys for Trump flew to Maryland and rode horses to Washington, D.C. and around the White House.

Griffin and the other riders were on their way back home when they got a call from Fox News.

"Fox News wants us on Fox and Friends at 5:30 in the morning so we had to turn around and backtrack,” Griffin said.

“We're heading to New York City. We're going to have our horses in Times Square. We're going to saddle up and ride New York City in the morning,” he added.

