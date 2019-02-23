New Mexico riders become Cowboys for Trump
Patrick Hayes
February 23, 2019 10:14 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin and other New Mexicans are riding around the country on horseback to show their support for President Donald Trump.
"It's just a grassroots movement that was created from an idea, a bunch of $10 and $20 donations. We're out here riding to support our president and his efforts for border security," Griffin told KOB.
The group is called Cowboys for Trump and its riders are promoting border security, Second Amendment rights and a pro-life agenda.
Griffin said he’s been collecting donations via GoFundMe and documenting the group’s journey on Facebook.
"We haven't known what to expect from one day to the next,” he said.
Last week, Cowboys for Trump flew to Maryland and rode horses to Washington, D.C. and around the White House.
Griffin and the other riders were on their way back home when they got a call from Fox News.
"Fox News wants us on Fox and Friends at 5:30 in the morning so we had to turn around and backtrack,” Griffin said.
“We're heading to New York City. We're going to have our horses in Times Square. We're going to saddle up and ride New York City in the morning,” he added.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: February 23, 2019 10:14 PM
Created: February 23, 2019 09:37 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved