New Mexico rights commission reconsiders immunity for police

The Associated Press
Updated: August 21, 2020 10:41 AM
Created: August 21, 2020 10:33 AM
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An effort to reform qualified immunity provisions that protect police officers from lawsuits against misconduct is getting underway in New Mexico.
The state’s newly appointed civil rights commission is scheduled to meet Friday for the first time to arrange assistance from the legal affairs office of the Legislature and state procurement officials.
The Democrat-led Legislature and allied Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham approved policing reforms during a special session in June that include the mandatory use of police body cameras.
Protests over racial injustice and police brutality have prompted several states to pass significant policing reforms at a quick pace, often with bipartisan support.
