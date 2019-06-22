New Mexico rolls back incentives for call centers | KOB 4
New Mexico rolls back incentives for call centers

Christina Rodriguez
June 22, 2019 07:27 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico is rolling back initiatives for call centers, according to Albuquerque Business First

State officials said call centers don't generate high enough wages. 

The state will offer call centers a maximum of $1,000 per job – down from $6,000 in recent grants. 

Business First reported that call centers provide more than 11,000 jobs in the metro area. 

The state has lost more than 1,000 call center jobs in the past year. 

Sitel Group, Concentrix CVG Corp, Verizon Wireless and Volt Management Corp. all announced layoffs this year. 

Created: June 22, 2019 04:42 PM

