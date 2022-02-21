New Mexico rolls out fourth COVID-19 shot for immunocompromised

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 21, 2022 05:54 PM
Created: February 21, 2022 02:40 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Department of Health began telling some people in the state that they are now eligible for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose Monday.
The state health department notified 20,000 New Mexicans via text message – only immunocompromised people have received a text so far, according to an NMDOH spokesperson. Another batch of text messages will be sent out on Tuesday.
The rollout comes days after Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's surprise announcement that the state's mask mandate had been lifted.
