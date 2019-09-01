New Mexico ruling abolishes privilege on spousal testimony | KOB 4
Advertisement

New Mexico ruling abolishes privilege on spousal testimony

New Mexico ruling abolishes privilege on spousal testimony

The Associated Press
September 01, 2019 10:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The New Mexico Supreme Court is abolishing a legal privilege that bars use of testimony by a defendant's spouse.
    
The Santa Fe-based court's ruling says the spousal communication privilege "has outlived its useful life" and is based in misogyny.
    
The ruling Friday bars future use of the privilege in the state court system.
    
The court took the action in a ruling that upholds David Gutierrez's murder conviction in a 2002 killing in Clovis. He had made incriminating statements to both a wife he later divorced and to his second wife.
    
Gutierrez's defense unsuccessfully objected to a trial judge's decisions to allow both women to testify about the incriminating statements.
    

Advertisement

Credits

The Associated Press


Created: September 01, 2019 10:41 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

UNM's head football coach Bob Davie hospitalized
UNM's head football coach Bob Davie hospitalized
APD: Police arrested suspect in SW Albuquerque after SWAT standoff
APD: Police arrested suspect in SW Albuquerque after SWAT standoff
A Santa Fe attorney is suing a California couple for robocalls
A Santa Fe attorney is suing a California couple for robocalls
APD searching for missing family
APD searching for missing family
Husband charged in killing of longtime New Mexico educator
Husband charged in killing of longtime New Mexico educator
Advertisement



UNM's head football coach Bob Davie hospitalized
UNM's head football coach Bob Davie hospitalized
APD: Police arrested suspect in SW Albuquerque after SWAT standoff
APD: Police arrested suspect in SW Albuquerque after SWAT standoff
APD holds Coffee with a Cop event for the Deaf community
APD holds Coffee with a Cop event for the Deaf community
The Latest: U.S. mass killings reach total for all of 2018
The Latest: U.S. mass killings reach total for all of 2018
A Santa Fe attorney is suing a California couple for robocalls
A Santa Fe attorney is suing a California couple for robocalls