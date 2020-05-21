New Mexico school districts coming up with plans to reopen safely

Brittany Costello
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Centers for Disease Control released guidance about how schools can reopen.
Leaders in New Mexico are figuring out how to adhere to the guidelines.
APS officials said they are meeting daily. They are considering many options to keep students and staff safe include staggering schedules and social distancing in all setting.
In Rio Rancho, plans are still in the works. Officials said several committees are working on the plans. They hope to get recommendations to leadership teams in a few weeks.
A spokesperson for the school district said they will be considering the CDC guidelines, parent wishes, funding, facility spaces, buses and more.
The New Mexico Public Education Department is asking for parents to fill out and submit a survey. It will help guide a new school re-entry task force.
