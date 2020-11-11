New Mexico school districts revert to online-only learning

Alamogordo’s superintendent posted a letter online that read in part, “The outlooks for COVID infection rates continue to climb in an upward trajectory, and the virus has now seriously impacted our day-to-day operations.”

The superintendent added that the risk is too high for students and staff to continue in-person learning.

"I think the issues is the pandemic is getting worse, not better. The spread is absolutely uncontrolled and our health systems are in almost crisis standards of care,” said Dr. Jason Mitchell, chief medical officer at Presbyterian.

Mitchell told Rio Rancho school officials that even if the district is able to handle the spread, hospitals are barely keeping up.

"And so I think our situation right now, based on what we've heard, is I don't know if we are at that point now, and I do think we need to reconsider where we are and have the board discuss what are our next steps,” said RRPS Superintendent Dr. Sue Cleveland.

The state said as long as districts are not in a red zone, they can still offer the hybrid model. Pulling back from the hybrid model is also up to the district.

The governor’s office sent KOB 4 the following statement regarding the new school changes:

"The administration always greatly appreciates additional local measures to protect New Mexicans amid the ongoing pandemic, including districts being proactive and taking action to keep their communities safe and healthy in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide."

The state’s largest school district, APS, said they’re still working on a hybrid model for the spring semester but will remain online through the end of 2020.









