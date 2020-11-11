New Mexico school districts revert to online-only learning | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

New Mexico school districts revert to online-only learning

Patrick Hayes
Created: November 11, 2020 06:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As COVID cases increase across the state, more school districts have decided to transition back to online-only learning. 

Around 300 students and staff across the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, according to preliminary data from the State Public Education Department. 

Advertisement

It’s still unclear whether the spread is happening at home or in schools. 

This week, Santa Fe Public Schools announced plans to scrap the hybrid model to opt for virtual learning starting Nov. 20.  Rio Rancho and Alamogordo schools followed suit and also decided to go back to remote-only learning. 

Alamogordo’s superintendent posted a letter online that read in part, “The outlooks for COVID infection rates continue to climb in an upward trajectory, and the virus has now seriously impacted our day-to-day operations.”

The superintendent added that the risk is too high for students and staff to continue in-person learning.

"I think the issues is the pandemic is getting worse, not better. The spread is absolutely uncontrolled and our health systems are in almost crisis standards of care,” said Dr. Jason Mitchell, chief medical officer at Presbyterian.

Mitchell told Rio Rancho school officials that even if the district is able to handle the spread, hospitals are barely keeping up. 

"And so I think our situation right now, based on what we've heard, is I don't know if we are at that point now, and I do think we need to reconsider where we are and have the board discuss what are our next steps,” said RRPS Superintendent Dr. Sue Cleveland. 

The state said as long as districts are not in a red zone, they can still offer the hybrid model. Pulling back from the hybrid model is also up to the district. 

The governor’s office sent KOB 4 the following statement regarding the new school changes:

"The administration always greatly appreciates additional local measures to protect New Mexicans amid the ongoing pandemic, including districts being proactive and taking action to keep their communities safe and healthy in the face of rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations statewide."

The state’s largest school district, APS, said they’re still working on a hybrid model for the spring semester but will remain online through the end of 2020. 





 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases
Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Gov. Lujan Grisham appoints new state secretary of health
Court documents reveal new details about Las Vegas double homicide
Court documents reveal new details about Las Vegas double homicide
13-year-old sells snacks to help his family pay the bills
13-year-old sells snacks to help his family pay the bills
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
Border Patrol apprehends 41 migrants in southern New Mexico
Advertisement


City of Albuquerque reports issuing 13 citations for non-compliance with public health order
City of Albuquerque reports issuing 13 citations for non-compliance with public health order
New Mexico school districts revert to online-only learning
New Mexico school districts revert to online-only learning
New Mexico faces rising COVID death toll
New Mexico faces rising COVID death toll
New Mexico Tech dodges COVID outbreak following weekend of off-campus parties
New Mexico Tech dodges COVID outbreak following weekend of off-campus parties
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 14 new deaths, 1,500 additional COVID-19 cases