New Mexico school districts unveil first propane buses
New Mexico school districts unveil first propane buses

New Mexico school districts unveil first propane buses

The Associated Press
Created: February 19, 2020 11:42 AM

MORIARTY, N.M. (AP) — Three New Mexico school districts will be rolling out the state’s first propane-fueled buses for the upcoming school year.

Districts that serve schools in Los Lunas, Magdalena and the Moriarty area have purchased propane buses as part of a partnership with the state Public Education Department.

Officials say the 17 new buses will help cut costs since propane prices average 50% less than diesel and maintenance costs are expected to be less. Manufactured by Georgia-based Blue Bird Corp., the buses also emit less pollution.

Teresa Salazar, the superintendent of the Moriarty-Edgewood School District, said the district has had to dip into operational funds to supplement transportation costs over the last several years.

Other school districts have expressed interest. Officials with Blue Bird and the engineering company ROUSH CleanTech plan to continue working with districts, transportation contractors and the Public Education Department to bring more propane buses to the state.

Officials said additional savings are available with the extension of the federal alternative fuel excise credit, which covers propane at 36 cents per U.S. gallon and propane fueling equipment up to a certain amount. The VW Environmental Mitigation Trust and diesel replacement funds also can be tapped to help districts purchase propane buses.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

