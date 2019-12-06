New Mexico school football programs to see big realignments | KOB 4
New Mexico school football programs to see big realignments

The Associated Press
Created: December 06, 2019 06:55 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The governing board for New Mexico high school sports has voted to realign several football programs.
    
The Albuquerque Journal reports Mayfield High School, one of New Mexico’s most storied programs and winner of eight big-school state championships, is leaving the largest classification starting in 2020.
    
The Las Cruces school is dropping from 6A to 5A in response to an expected enrollment drop. Their new district partners will be Deming, Santa Teresa and Chaparral.
    
Highland and Del Norte are leaving their current districts and will be a part of a reconfigured District 5/6 along with Belen, Los Lunas and Valley.
    
Capital and Los Alamos - which have been sharing a football district with Del Norte and Santa Fe - are going to be part of a newly formed District 1-5A that also includes Farmington, Piedra Vista and Miyamura.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

